Anupama Parameswaran breaks silence on cryptic Instagram posts amid breakup rumours with Dhruv Vikram: ‘I was not…’

Anupama Parameswaran has finally addressed the buzz around her cryptic Instagram posts amid rumours of a breakup with Dhruv Vikram. Here's what the actress said.

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Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram (PC: Instagram)

Over the past few weeks, Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram activity has become the subject of discussion online. After returning to Instagram following a long break, the actress shared a series of posts about healing, freedom, and choosing herself. The captions quickly fuelled speculation that they were linked to her rumoured relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram. While social media users drew their own conclusions, Anupama had remained silent, until now. At the recent teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, the actress finally addressed the rumours, explaining what those posts really meant and whether they were directed at anyone in particular.

Anupama Parameswaran reacts to viral Instagram posts amid breakup rumours with Dhruv Vikram

Responding to questions about her social media posts at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, Anupama Parameswaran made it clear that they were a personal form of expression and should not be interpreted as messages aimed at someone else. The actress said she decides what she wants to post on her Instagram account and insisted that she was not “venting out” or trying to blame anyone. She also questioned why people were making assumptions about her personal life, saying that outsiders do not know what she has experienced.

When asked about cryptic Instagram posts, Anupama shared, “It’s my social media account. I decide what to post. I was not venting out. I was just talking about a transition of a woman. And I feel proud that I did that.”

She further denied speculations that her social media posts were directed toward someone specific. She said, “What do you know about me? What do you know about my life? So, it’s okay. It is our Instagram, and we post whatever we like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

Anupama Parameswaran-Dhruv Vikram: How the breakup rumours started?

The rumours eventually started after Anupama Parameswaran returned to Instagram after a long break. She shared multiple posts with captions centred around personal growth, freedom, and moving forward.

The emotional nature of the posts led many social media users to believe they hinted at a breakup with Dhruv Vikram, with whom she has been romantically linked since the two worked together on Bison Kaalamaadan. Neither Anupama nor Dhruv has ever publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship, but rumours have continued to circulate online.

Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming project includes a Telugu film Crazy Kalyanam, which recently launched its official teaser. The film features her in the lead role of Keerthi alongside Tharun Bhascker, VK Naresh, and Akhil Uddemari. She was last seen in Telugu mystery crime thriller Mareechika, which premiered on May 29, 2026.