Anupama Parameswaran hints her relationship with Dhruv Vikram was narcissistic abuse? Says ‘Most dangerous’

Anupama Parameswaran saysshe lost herself in a past relationship: ‘Instead of blooming, I started to shrink, had gone through narcissistic abuse for two years’

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Anupama Parameswaran and actor Dhruv Vikram (PC- Instagram)

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a difficult phase in her life and revealed that she spent two years dealing with what she described as narcissistic abuse. The actor, who had earlier shared a cryptic Instagram post about letting go and finding peace, said there was a long and painful journey behind those words. In a new interview with I AM with Dhanya Varma, Anupama spoke about what she went through and how she is slowly finding herself again.

Talking about the reaction to her post, Anupama said, “There are 2 set of people. One which said that oh she is healing. Which is great, that I am finally healing and finding peace in life. Obviously the other side where they said random stuff. That post did not come overnight. There was so much behind that post… There is two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction, behind that one post. I did not want to post some random picture… I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal. There was a journey of a girl who identified something really big about herself and life, and who took her time to heal and voice something so important.”

Anupama then spoke about the experience that she had been healing from. “I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two years. I can imagine a few categories of people now. First, people like me, when I first saw Madonna Sebastian talking about narcissistic abuse in a reel on Instagram, and my reaction to that was so physical that I started shivering. The first category who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would called it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category.”

Without revealing the identity of the person involved, Anupama said the relationship had a major impact on her. She recalled how she started losing herself and even lost a significant amount of weight during that period. According to the actor, instead of growing and becoming happier, she felt herself becoming smaller.

What did Anupama post?

Last month, Anupama shared a video of herself enjoying nature and spending time at the beach. Her caption suggested that she had finally decided to move on from a difficult chapter of her life.

She wrote, “Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace. ✂️And today, peace found me. From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time…Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all. ❤️”

She further added, “Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, and filling my life with so much love. If I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt it. Every message, every prayer, every ounce of kindness reached me when I needed it the most. Thank you, Universe, for leading me back to myself. Here’s to healing. Here’s to freedom. Here’s to choosing myself. And here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own. ✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)



Was Anupama dating Dhruv Vikram?

Anupama and actor Dhruv Vikram were rumoured to be dating in early 2025 after they worked together on Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan. The speculation grew after an unverified picture, allegedly showing the two kissing, circulated online. Fans also claimed that the picture was used as the display image for a Spotify playlist reportedly shared by the two.

Their public interactions further fuelled the rumours. At an awards show, Anupama blushed when Dhruv wished her on her birthday and referred to him as her “2 AM call”. Later, Dhruv shared a picture with Anupama from an awards event in Mumbai, which she reposted with a heart.

However, the two eventually stopped sharing posts about each other, leading to further speculation among fans about their relationship. Neither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Anupama Parameswaran’s work

Anupama Parameswaran made her acting debut with the successful Malayalam film Premam in 2015. She has since appeared in several popular films across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema, including Kodi (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Natasaarvabhowma (2019), Karthikeya 2 (2022), Tillu Square (2024), Dragon (2025) and Paradha (2025).

Dhruv Vikram’s work

Dhruv Vikram is an Indian actor, singer and lyricist who primarily works in Tamil cinema. The son of veteran actor Vikram, he made his acting debut with Adithya Varma in 2019 and later shared the screen with his father in Mahaan (2022). In recent years, Dhruv has also focused on his music career, lending his voice to both film and independent songs. He was last seen in the 2025 sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan.