Anupama Parameswaran recalls being told she was ‘PMSing’ whenever she raised concerns

Anupama Parameswaran says past relationship changed her view of motherhood, gives strong statement on periods and womanhood.

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Anupama Parameswaran (PC- Twitter)

Ever since actress Anupama Parameswaran spoke about her toxic past relationship, all eyes have been on actor Dhruv Vikram. In one of the segments, she opened up about a difficult phase in her life when she was in a controlling relationship for nearly two years. Parameswaran explained how the relationship caused her confidence to vanish. It was so toxic that her boyfriend could not understand what she was trying to convey. Even during their conversations as a couple, he would blame her menstrual cycle, saying, “Oh, you are PMS-ing.” Comments on Anupama Parameswaran’s podcast post have attracted attention, with some fans speculating about actor Dhruv Vikram, although Anupama did not name the person she was talking about.

In an interview on Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama said she was in a controlling relationship for nearly two years. She recalled how the experience affected her confidence and made her question herself. She said that whenever she tried to discuss a problem with her partner, her concerns were often dismissed by blaming her menstrual cycle.

“First day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has done, they will say, ‘Oh, you’re PMSing, your period is yet to come.’ So I was so ashamed,” she recalled.

‘I was ashamed that I’m a woman’, says Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama said the relationship made her feel ashamed of several parts of her identity, including her career, confidence and womanhood. “I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman,” Anupama Parameswaran said.

She explained that the experience had a deep emotional impact on her and changed the way she looked at herself.

Anupama on motherhood

The actress also spoke about how the relationship changed her views about having children. She said she had once dreamed of having a big family and even imagined having 11 children. However, after the difficult experience, her feelings about motherhood changed. “I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements,” she said.

Anupama also said the relationship affected her professional life. She claimed that she did not promote Dragon because of the person involved and that she experienced an emotional breakdown during the promotions of Paradha. She also recalled dealing with comments about her appearance and pressure surrounding marriage and engagement.

On the work front, Anupama was recently seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan, alongside Dhruv Vikram.