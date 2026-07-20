Anupama Parameswaran’s cryptic posts fuel breakup rumours with Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram: ‘The dead ends…’

Anupama Parameswaran has sparked discussions online after sharing emotional and mysterious posts on social media. Fans have connected messages with her reported bond with Dhruv Vikram.

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Anupama Parameswaran sparks relationship speculation (PC: Twitter)

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has once again become the centre of attention after a series of emotional social media posts left fans wondering about her personal life. The actor recently returned to Instagram after a long break and shared messages about healing, independence and finding herself again. While Anupama did not mention any relationship directly, many fans believe her words hint at a possible change in her equation with Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram‘s son Dhruv Vikram. The speculation has grown stronger as the two actors were earlier linked due to their public appearances and social media interactions.

Anupama Parameswaran’s emotional posts spark speculation

Anupama Parameswaran returned to Instagram in July after her last post in February where she thanked fans for their birthday wishes. She shared pictures and videos from a photoshoot in which she wore a yellow outfit but it was her captions that caught everyone’s attention. In one post she wrote, “Oooops!!!!!! Sorry for the photo dump. Turns out, when you don’t have to wait for approvals, a song selection, or someone else’s caption… posting becomes a lot more fun,”

Another caption appeared more personal as she wrote, “Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace,” adding, “And today, peace found me.” These words quickly led fans to believe that Anupama might be referring to a difficult phase in her life. ‘No more permissions. No more fear’ message grabs attention

See Anupama Parameswaran’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

Anupama shared another emotional note where she spoke about choosing herself and moving ahead with confidence. Her caption read: “From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time… Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all.”

Why does Anupama’s latest caption give major breakup, healing, and cut her hair to cut off the memories vibewtfff pic.twitter.com/cIHROOq1XW — B (@bharrr) July 19, 2026

Fans connect posts with Dhruv Vikram rumours

Rumours about Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram’s relationship started gaining attention last year after fans noticed their shared Spotify playlist. Speculation increased further when the two appeared to share a warm moment at an awards event.

During an awards function Anupama reacted happily when Dhruv wished her on her birthday. She also referred to him as her 2 AM call. Later Dhruv shared a selfie with Anupama from another event which she reposted with a heart emoji. However their public interactions reduced over time which made fans question whether the two were maintaining privacy or had moved apart.

For the unversed, Anupama and Dhruv starred together in the Tamil sports action drama movie Bison Kaalamaadan, which released in theaters on October 17, 2025. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film focuses on kabaddi and deals with themes of perseverance and survival.

Social media users react to Anupama’s latest updates

Many fans believe Anupama’s latest captions suggest a breakup or emotional recovery. Supporters flooded her posts with encouraging messages and praised her for focusing on herself. Anupama also shared an AI-generated image of herself hugging her younger self with the caption “Anything for her”.

Another Instagram Story mentioned “ACCOUNTABILITY. Taking responsibility for your actions, decisions, and commitments. Owning up, following through, and being answerable.” The actor has not confirmed any breakup rumours involving Dhruv Vikram and has not directly addressed the speculation surrounding her posts.