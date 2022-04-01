Anupamaa: Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly who is known as Anupama, opens up on prequel Anupama: Namaste America. The actor has been making headlines after she dropped an introductory teaser of the show revealing Namaste America will show the life of Anupama 17-years-ago where she had the opportunity to do what she loves to. Therefore, the makers along with Disney+ Hotstar are releasing the prequel from April 25. It will consist of 11 episodes. As it depicts, Anupama aka Rupali will look much younger in the prequel as it depicts her initial years of marriage and how the problem started arising in her life. Rupali says, “Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama – Namaste America, becoming the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show.”Also Read - Anupama Breaks Down After Baa's Curse, Upset Fans Say 'Show us MaAn, Not Mahanata' - Anupamaa Written Update, March 31

While talking about the prequel, she adds: “The prequel will showcase a side that’s never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character.” Also Read - Anupama Says 'Awaaz Neeche', Fans Call It Seeti Maar Moment

Rupali took to her Instagram handle to share the promo of her prequel. “Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! (Watch the unknown story of Anupama’s life which nobody has ever seen) Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25,” the caption reads. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey on How Audience Reacts to 'Egoistic' Vanraj Shah

Watch the promo of Anupama: Namaste America

However, MaAn (Anupama-Anuj) fans are confused, they wonder about Anuj’s appearance

One of the fans wrote, “We lvu n respect you ma”am…but we want to see only your future wid anuj…and we are missing anuj Kapadia in d show…bhot hogya Shah fmly ka drama…so tired..come back @gauravkhannaofficial”. Another fan wrote, “Sorry Rupali mam I love you but not interested to watch this Web series. As Anupama aapka dark past nahi bright future dekhna hai Anuj ke Saath. Pls being some positive story now. Tired off watching shah family drama”.

