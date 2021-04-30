Mumbai: Anupama is ruling the TRP charts for over weeks now. It has already been revealed that Anupama is suffering from an ovary tumor and for now, Vanraj has not disclosed the same to Anupama. He rather wants to spend a good time with Anupama and his family and hence has decided fun for the family. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Vanraj And Anupama to Take Divorce Despite Her Illness, Confirms Rajan Shahi | Spoiler Alert

With the upcoming track, drama and suspense in the show will only increase. Anupama is unaware that she has an ovary tumor. Shah family is making sure that they live happily with Anupama, making her forget all her worries. However, Anupama suspects that her family is probably hiding something from her. She is a little taken aback with family’s love and care. As per the latest promo of the show, Dr Advait will inform Anupama that she is suffering from tumour. Knowing the truth, Anupama will get shattered but will decide to live her life to the fullest with her family. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Yogi Advait Gives Vanraj Reality Check Over His Relationship With Anupama

Meanwhile, Kavya believes that Vanraj has ditched her for his family and does not want to divorce Anupama. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show. Stay tuned for more updates related to Anupama.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.