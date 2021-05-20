Mumbai: In the Star Plus show Anupama, the Shah family is preparing for Samar and Nandini’s engagement. However, a massive twist awaits the Shah family ahead of the function. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Lovely Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini's Sagai

In the upcoming episode, Nandini will ask Samar to inform the family about her truth – that she cannot become a mother but Samar will convince her that will can do it after the engagement. However, later when Nandini will reveal her secret to Anupamaa, Baa will overhear it. She will then create a huge scene because of this. While this will surely disrupt Samar and Nandini’s engagement, there is no confirmation so far regarding what will happen next. But will Samar and Nandini still get engaged? Also Read - Anupama Fame Paras Kalnawat-Anagha Bhosale's Off-Screen Chemistry Is Too Adorable - Watch

Meanwhile, Anupama is now not living with her family post her divorce from Vanraj. Doctor Advait has also informed her that she is suffering from cancer which is at a critical stage. While this has not been revealed to the Shah family yet, Anupama is trying to be brave and hide her pain. Apart from this, Vanraj, who is upset over the divorce, lashes out at Kavya for her madness again.

Anupama features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

But will Samar and Nandini still get engaged? What will happen next? Follow this space for more such updates.