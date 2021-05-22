Mumbai: Anupama and Vanraj are divorced but even then Vanraj isn’t happy. Rather, he keeps on venting his anger on Anupama. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Samar And Nandini Not To Get Marry? Details Inside

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj is furious at Anupama and is back being the same old mean self who cared for no one but for himself. While Anupama will be practicing her dance, Vanraj will come and disrupt in between. He will then tell Anupama that it's because of her that he missed getting a job. In anger, Vanraj will also throw the speaker away.

Vanraj's anger is also a result of his jealousy since Kavya made him believe that Advait and Anupamaa have come closer. Anupama is now not living with her family post her divorce from Vanraj. Doctor Advait has also informed her that she is suffering from cancer which is at a critical stage. While this has not been revealed to the Shah family yet, Anupama is trying to be brave and hide her pain.

Meanwhile, Vanraj also announced that Samar and Nandini will not get marry as Nandini cannot become a mother ever. This comes after Baa overhears Nandini revealing the same to Anupama. While Anupama supported Samar-Nandini and suggested that they can even adopt a child, Baa also jumped in and created a huge scene.

Anupama features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

