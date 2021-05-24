Mumbai: After divorcing Anupama, Vanraj is now angry and jealous. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj is becoming the same old dominating and arrogant man. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Gives 'Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam' Vibes As She Undergoes Major Makeover, Fans Call Her '90s ki Queen'

Vanraj thinks that Anupama will not be able to survive without him. But when he looks at Anupama being happy, he gets jealous. In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will tell Kavya that he can get any job and that it is not a big task for him. However, Kavya confronts him saying that she has been hearing this for the past seven months. She also questions Vanraj about why is the divorce bothering him so much and further informs him that they should get married in the resort soon since her divorce date with Aniruddh’s has also come. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Is Back With His Male Ego, Will He Never Learn?

Following this, angry and jealous Vanraj is seen questioning Anupamaa about her growing closeness with Advait. Not just this, but while Anupama will be practicing her dance, Vanraj will come and disrupt in between. He will then tell Anupama that it’s because of her that he missed getting a job. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Samar And Nandini Not To Get Marry? Details Inside

Vanraj is unaware of Anupama’s cancer which is at a critical stage. Anupama is trying to be brave and hide her pain.

Anupama features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Follow this space for more updates related to Anupama.