There have been linkups between TV actors Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput. The two were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport when Harsh had come to see off Aneri when she was leaving for South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Responding to the rumours, the Anupamaa fame said that she is dating somebody. While speaking to E-Times, Aneri Vijan said, "I am dating somebody and that's my work. I want to focus on my work right now and when the time is right, everyone will get to know when I am getting married? Who am I dating? I want people to know me by my work and not my relationships. Yes, I've a lot of special friends."

Aneri who got fame from Anupamaa where she was seen as Malvika aka Mukku, also told the portal about her experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. "We are having an amazing time performing stunts under Rohit Shetty sir's guidance. The way he pushes us to do the stunts or just to go for it, is amazing. What I would do before my stunts, I would think a lot and had too many questions like why am I doing this? And then I would look at Rohit sir and he would confidently say hojaayega, it would just motivate me immediately. I would suddenly become so confident ke kya hoga, marenge toh nahi, kya he hoga, the least I will get injured that's fine. All of us are injured and are in pain but everyone is owning it. When Rohit sir says you will do it, everything just falls into place," she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will premiere on July 2, 2022. Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faizal Sheikh, Rajeev Adatia, Nishant Bhatt, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajan, and other popular celebs have already started shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa.