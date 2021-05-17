Mumbai: Popular Television actor Rupali Ganguly is one of the talented actors. She rose to fame with her stint in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai as Monisha. Rupali, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, gave a sneak peek of her makeup room which was a little messy. Rupali was dressed as Anupamaa in a green and beige saree. While sharing the pic, the actor wrote: “Smile is the best make-up anyone can wear. Missing my make-up room ( pls ignore the Monisha mess) Missing my sets and missing my fur babies on the sets.” Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Shoots Without Makeup, Says 'Challenge is Being 40 Plus And Use no Makeup'

Rupali Ganguly gave Monisha’s reference to the mess in her room as in the show Sarabhai, she used to keep her house dirty. In the photo, one can see a fridge and an unkempt bed in the background. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Anupama's Ovary Tumor is At Critical Stage As Anupama-Vanraj's Divorce Gets Finalised

Have a look at the picture here:

After Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly took a break from work after giving birth to his son. She recently mentioned that she has been working for around 38 years with 20 years in the TV industry alone and this is the first time that she felt like she has received her due. She spoke to Lehren: “As far as acting is concerned, there is no challenge. The only thing that I take care of is not to look ostentatious with the makeup and everything. The challenge, therefore, is being 40 plus and going in front of the camera without make-up that too on television which is known for those perfect sarees, jewellery, makeup and hairdos.”