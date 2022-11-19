Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Opens up on Family And Parenting: ‘I Failed as a Mother’

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently opened up on family and parenting while crediting her husband in raising their son.

Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Opens up on Family And Parenting: 'I Failed as a Mother'

Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Opens up on Parenting: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has set up a new benchmark for daily soaps with her soulful performance in the series. Otherwise known for regressive content, for the very first time Indian television witnessed a housewife breaking societal barriers and standing up for herself. Rupali received all the appreciation and accolades for her character portrayal in Anupamaa. Anupama’s love story with Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is also hailed by netizens for the simplicity in romance. In one of her recent interviews, she spoke about the challenges with parenting and how her husband has been supportive throughout her acting career.

RUPALI GANGULY CREDIS HER HUSBAND FOR TAKING CARE OF THEIR SON

Rupali, in an interaction with News 18, said, “I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires.” She further added, “He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one.”

RUPALI GANGULY SPEAKS UP ON SOCIETAL JUDGEMENTS On societal perceptions and judgments over working mothers Rupali told, “People will say something or the other because they have to. They have no work and so they keep saying something or the other.” The Anupamaa actor also pointed out, “People who are busy, they do not have time to talk about somebody else probably because they are productive. People who do not have any work, they keep passing some comment or the other. Why should we pay attention to them?” RUPALI GANGULY REVEALS SON’S REACTION TO ANUPAMAA