Mumbai: After Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19, her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey and Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi also tested positive for the novel virus. . Sudhanshu Pandey shared posts made by fans on his Instagram stories where they are wishing him a speedy recovery. Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah received 'get well soon' wishes. He took to his Instagram stories where he shared the post made by a fan which featured him and Rupali Ganguly and the fan wrote, "Get well soon both of you. Take care Stay home Stay safe."

Sudhanshu Pandey didn't share any official update on the same but it seems like he has been tested for COVID-19. Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi confirmed his health by sharing an official statement that read: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support."

Rupali Ganguly tested positive on April 2, 2021. She took to Instagram to share the news of her diagnosis. In a long note, she wrote how she and the entire team of Anupamaa took the best precautions and yet the coronavirus got the best of them. The popular daily soap actor also asked the fans to pray for her family. Rupali aka Anupamaa mentioned that she has isolated herself away from her family and everyone else. It was also reported that her on-screen son from the same show Aashish Mehrortra had also been tested positive of the coronavirus.

We wish for everyone’s speedy recovery.