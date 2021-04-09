Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Tassnim Nerurkar who plays the role of Kinjal’s Mother in the TV show, has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to social media to inform fans and followers in a long note. Tassnim wrote, “This is to inform everybody that I have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago. However, I’m going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. See you soon physically and l promise to give you updates of my Covid journey so that some people can learn what is happening to me and multiples around u. #covidpositive #keepusinyourprayers #rakhidave”. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Perfect Lip-Lock From Broken But Beautiful 3 Trends, Fans Say 'He Should Kiss Only Shehnaaz Gill'

Tassnim Nerurkar’s co-stars from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey also tested positive for the virus. They are isolating at home. However, the show has to go on and that’s the reason the makers have thought upon an idea of letting him shoot from home for a few scenes. Also Read - Anupama Actor Sudhanshu Pandey to Shoot From Home After Getting COVID-19, Here's What we Know

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in Anupama, confirmed the news of Sudhanshu shooting from home. The actor who has just returned to the sets after the passing away of his father, said, “The story will witness many twists and turns in the show. There will be a scene in the upcoming episode where the viewers will see a conversation between Samar and Vanraj.”

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!