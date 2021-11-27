Mumbai: Of late, the TV show Anupamaa has gained a lot of fan following. Not only has it been topping the charts, but each actor has secured a special place in the hearts of the audience. Be it the lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly or the negative characters in the show such as Kavya Shah played by Madalsa Sharma or Rakhi Dave essayed by Tasneem Sheikh, fans love to see them all create magic on screen with their fabulous performances. As far as Tassnim is concerned, she is particularly liked by the audience. It’s not just her onscreen role, but also the glamorous real-life looks that have left fans in awe of her.Also Read - Urfi Javed Makes Explosive Claims, Says 'Lost Anupamaa Due To Ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat'

However, she recently posted on Instagram that she would be taking a few days off from social media. ‘Accha chalti hun duawaon mein yaad rakhna🙏’ she added in his message. She wrote in the comment section she is going for a vacation. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Update: 'Are You In Love With Anuj?' Devika Confronts Anupama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tassnim sheikh (@tassnim_nerurkar)

Also Read - Anupamaa Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Best Hindi Serial; Rupali Ganguly Honoured Too

Tassnim has been away from Anupamaa for a while now. Sharing the reason behind it, Sheikh told Tellychakkar, “Well, my husband is a shippy and he is currently sailing and my father-in-law is out of town hence I have to stay back home to take care of my daughter. My daughter has always been my priority, that is why I took a gap to return to TV. Once my father-in-law returns, I shall resume shooting.”

Tassnim has been quite active on the photo-sharing app as she often drops her stunning pictures. Yesterday, she had shared a candid selfie of her and wrote, “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades..”