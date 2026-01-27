Home

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer- See pics

Anupamaa fame Adrija Roy announces her engagement to Vigunesh Iyer in a traditional South Indian ceremony. Check pics.

Television actress Adrija Roy has stepped into a beautiful new phase of her personal life. Known for her role as Raahi in the popular show Anupamaa, Adrija recently shared joyful moments that left her fans smiling and curious. The actress posted a set of warm pictures that instantly caught attention. While the first glimpse focused on emotions and happiness, the deeper details of the celebration unfolded gradually, making the moment even more special for her followers.

The heartwarming post of Adrija Roy

In her post, Adrija expressed heartfelt emotions and spoke about finding a sense of belonging and peace with her partner. Her words reflected gratitude love and a quiet happiness that comes with choosing forever. The actress revealed that she is now engaged to her longtime partner Vigunesh Iyer. What began as a simple connection slowly turned into a sacred bond filled with trust affection and commitment.

About the engagement ceremony

The engagement ceremony took place on January 25, 2026, at Vigunesh Iyer’s farmhouse. It was a private celebration attended only by close friends and family. Adrija looked radiant in a red South Indian saree styled with traditional gold jewellery, including bangles, earrings, kamarband, maang tika and fresh gajra in her hair. Vigunesh chose a turquoise kurta paired with a white dhoti.

The ring exchange happened outdoors in a serene open space. Guests showered the couple with rose petals as they sealed their promise. The décor remained minimal yet graceful with yellow and white flowers tied around a tree in the background. Both Adrija and Vigunesh wore soft pink and white garlands. One of the most touching moments captured was Vigunesh embracing Adrija gently while kissing her forehead and hands reflecting pure affection and warmth.

More about Adrija Roy

On the professional front Adrija Roy continues to play Raahi in Anupamaa. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Shivam Khajuria in key roles and remains one of the most loved daily soaps. As Adrija balances her rising career and personal joy fans are showering her with blessings and love for this new beginning.

