Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down at Nitesh Pandey’s Last Rites: Nitesh Pandey’s unfortunate demise has left the entertainment industry in grief. The late actor’s Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly recently attended his last rites and got emotional. She had earlier tweeted about the same and written, “I am numb …. Can’t believe this #NiteshPandey.” In an interaction with IANS, she said that “he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch.” She further added “He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me.”

In a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rupali can be seen wearing a salwar-suit as her face appeared moist while she tried to hold back her tears. While getting out of the late actor’s house during his last rites, the Anupamaa actress couldn’t control her emotions. While getting inside her car, Rupali broke down while wiping her tears. She looked shattered and heartbroken due to the death oh her close friend and colleague.

Other celebs from Bollywood and TV industry also expressed their grief. Hansal Mehta tweeted “Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey.” Rajkummar Rao, who worked with the late actor in Badhaai Do shared his picture in his Instagram stories and wrote “Rest in peace Sir. Om Shanti,” adding folded hands emoji. Bhumi Pednekar, who played Nitesh’s on-screen daughter in Badhaai Do wrote on her Instagram stories, “Had the chance to work with Nitesh Ji in Badhaai Do. He was just so wonderful and what a fine actor. My condolences to his family and friends,” adding folded hands emoji.

