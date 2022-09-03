Anupamaa Update: Anupamaa is a well-liked television program starring actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey. The popular daily soap consistently makes waves whenever there is a plot twist or casting-related information. Sara, who had been portrayed by newcomer Alma Hussein until Paras Kalnawat’s exit, decided to leave the show.Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn Fans Celebrate One Year of Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna With 'Ek Saal Anuj K Naam'

Alma confirmed her exit from the show and told ETimes that she entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon she realised that her track was going nowhere. She said, "I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras' exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar."

She further added, "Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decision and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show."

For the unversed, Alma Hussein aka Sara performs as the child of Barkha and Ankush in Anupamaa. She returned from the US with her family. Sara was depicted as a tap dancer who worked with Samar as an intern at the Anupamaa Dance Academy.

