Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly has been close to dogs as she is a big animal lover. On the sets of her TV serial Anupamaa, Rupali has made a few furry friends which she keeps sharing photos and videos with. As Friendship Day was celebrated on Sunday, August 1, Rupaly took to her Instagram handle to show the extended celebration with her furry friends, i.e. dogs. Rupali, on Monday shared an adorable video of her with a group of dogs on the sets of Anupamaa. "And my friendship day continues.. well.. this one is with my furry friends 🐶🐾 . . #friendshipday #furryfriends #bekindtoanimals #rupaliganguly #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal #morning #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #reelkrofeelkro", Rupali captioned the post.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama has been winning the hearts of her fans with her stint in the popular TV show. The BTS pictures and videos of the actor show her love for dogs. Fans were surprised to see Rupali's video. One of them wrote: "This is freakingg cute🤧😭 and as always distract me huh🤪🥺, meri aaj exam ha n this🤧 and u r hugging them soo nicely, i mean wow💖😍". Another fan compared reel life Anupama with Rupali and said: "Rupali ma sach me Anupama hai Unka nature bilkul Anupama ki tarah hai jese Anupama sb ka sochti hai yaha tak ki bahar bethe dogS ka bhi rupali ma bhi same hai wo bhi sb ka sochti hai rupali maa Ke pass bhale hi thoda sa free time ho lekin wo apna free time apne friends ke saath enjoy krti hai thats like a true friend 😍. Dogs rupali maa ko itna love krte hai ki Wo love unki eyes me show ho raha hai".

Watch Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly’s cute video with her furry friends

A few days ago, Rupali Ganguly spread awareness among people about the need to stop cruelty towards animals. She asked people not to be cruel towards animals and not to abandon them. "We can judge the heart of a man by the way he treats animals… 🙏 If you've ever abandoned your pet or caused distress to any other living being, I'm not talking," Rupali wrote.