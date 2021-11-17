Mumbai: TV actor Rupali Ganguly who is known for her roles ‘Monisha Sarabhai’ in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and ‘Anupama’ in the daily soap Anupamaa, has been getting praises for her work. She is getting fame with her titular role Anupama. Rupali is obliged for the love she is getting from her viewers. The actor said: “I just want to say that people keep showering their love. I am so happy and the entire credit for this track or anything would go to the creators, writers, and the director of the show. As an actor, I just am a mere puppet. With due years of experience, probably I want to give the writers a little more on what they have written only then I go home happy at heart, but the entire credit for this would definitely go to the main man, Rajan Shahi and his fantastic team.”Also Read - Anupama Heartbreaking Twist: "Tell Vanraj His Father is Dead," Bapuji's Condition Turns More Painful

Rupali in the show has been depicted as a perfect housewife and mother, but the ongoing track is presenting her as an independent woman. So, are there chances that viewers can see the makeover of Anupamaa? She replied: "I personally don't believe in it because we try to keep the character as close to reality as possible. I think Anupamaa won't be Anupamaa if she does a makeover. I believe that Anupamaa will change when she wants to change; she will not change for anybody else. She is one woman who is independent and in control of herself despite everything that has happened. She is setting an example for so many housewives about how to finally find a foothold in your own life. Housewives don't change for anybody. They change when they want. 'Anupamaa' is comfortable in her own skin and she is comfortable in the way she looks."

Rupali further revealed how she relates with her on-screen character and how deeply the emotions of Anupamaa affect her while she is not on the sets. "Well I am constantly doing emotional scenes but thank god for small mercy because I am a little bit adapted to my craft. "I am blessed to be born to a father like Anil Ganguly and have been around sets all my life to understand that a character cannot be taken home with you. The only quality of 'Anupamaa' that I possess is the immense love for my family, my inner strength, my value system and for the fact that I can give up my life for my family."