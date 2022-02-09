Anupamaa lead actor Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram feeds can tell us how great dancer she is. The courtesy goes to her brother Vijay Ganguly who is one of the Bollywood’s popular choreographer. In a recent post, Anupama aka Rupali shared a hilarious dance video where she and her brother were seen grooving to Badhai Do’s title track. In a green lehenga with hair open, Rupali can be seen nailing the hook step of the chartbuster song. The short clip was posted to her verified Instagram account and has garnered 67,358 likes so far.Also Read - Anupamaa Heartbreaking Twist: Anuj Kapadia Loses Everything, Not Anupama's Love Though!

Rupali grooved with her brother Vijay, who also choreographed Atrangi Re’s Chakachak. Sharing the video, she captioned, “My first reel with my brother❣ Dancing to his choreography… Super proud of him for the fantastic work that he does! Chakachak and now this song!!! Loving it ❤ @vijayganguly ❤ P.S. I had to pester this reel out of him!! Do the Badhaai do hook step and tag us.. #BadhaaiDoChallenge, will share the ones I like on my stories”. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update February 8, 2022: Angry Anupama Says ‘Ek Zor Se Thapad Padega’ to Malvika

Not many know that Vijay and Rupali started off as child actors in their father Anil Gaguly’s film Saaheb, which had Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh playing lead roles. Rupali in a recent interview with TOI, says, “When we were children, I always felt Vijay would be the actor because I used to write skits and he used to act in them. He would dance in front of the television and I remember he loved dancing on Michael Jackson’s songs. He wasn’t serious about choreography till I pushed him to join a dance class. He joined Shiamak Davar’s class and later became a teacher. I was always proud that my brother was a dance teacher and used to brag about it. Today I am extremely proud that he is doing so well and has choreographed top stars in Bollywood.”