Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly took to social media penning down a heartfelt note for her late father, Anil Ganguly. Remembering her father, who died in 2016, Rupali wrote, that she has an angel who is watching over her and that she calls her 'pappa'.

Rupali Ganguly posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen standing in front of a wall that has her father's picture on it. In one of the pictures, Rupali's son Rudransh can also be seen standing next to her. Sharing the pictures, Rupali wrote that her father is an angle that always protects and guides her and wished that she could hug him for once. "Pappa I want u to know, I feel u watching us everywhere we go…U protect me and guide me always -that I understand…I would give up everything…. to just once more , hold ur hand….I know now, everything u said was absolutely right…I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight," she wrote.

Rupali's on-screen eldest son Paritosh Shah aka Aashish Mehrotra commented, "Beautiful picture… With mistro sharmeela." Ashish too lost his father recently due to COVID-19 related complications.

Rupali frequently posts on social media regarding her real-life family. Even when she was shooting away from her home due to coronavirus restrictions in Mumbai, she took to Instagram sharing pictures of her husband and son, mentioning that she misses them.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, the Shahs are finally back to their home in Ahmedabad after a long stay in a wellness resort. As Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding gift, Babuji names the house for them but then reveals that he has divided the house into three parts, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa, therefore leaving Anupamaa shocked.