Kacha Badam has become one of the viral songs of the year where not only Instagrammers but celebrities from across the globe are grooving to this Bengali song. After Urf Javed, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is one of the recent celebrities to hop on to the Kacha Badam trend. Rupali wore a yellow suit, heels and dupatta to perform the trending challenge. She did the hook step with her nephew and the video has grabbed all the attention. Kacha Badam meme inspired several Instagram creators to match the hook steps of the song. On Friday, Rupali shared an Instagram Reel where she added her own twist to the Kacha Badam trend. She wrote, “When I hear a trending Bengali song, the Bengali in me takes over.. having a masti time with my nephew @abhishake_pai 😉”.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Episode February 5: Anuj Kapadia Hands Over Entire Business to Malvika, Anupama Doesn’t Support Him

Watch the viral Kacha Badam meme dance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The peanut seller’s name is Bhuban Badyakar who sang the song in the viral video. He opened up about his newly found fame and his musical aspirations. In a chat with ETimes, Badyakar revealed that he wishes to pursue his musical career and that the love he received from the social media users ‘brought tears to his eyes’. “I am so happy to see that so many important people have loved my song and want more such songs from me. I was recently in Kolkata and it was my second visit to the city. The love and praise I received brought tears to my eyes,” Badyakar said. What appealed to him the most is that now he is no longer being looked at as a peanut seller but a singer. Also Read - TRP Update Week 4: Anupamaa Tops The Charts Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains The Second Spot