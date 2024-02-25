Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Gets Insecure of Yashdeep-Anupama’s Growing Closeness, MaAn Fans Disapprove- Check Reactions!

Home

Anupamaa Update: In a recent episode of the popular Hindi daily show, Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia gets possessive when he finds out Yashdeep's closeness with Anupamaa. Read along.

Anupamaa: The intricate nature of relationships in the show Anupamaa captivates viewers and keeps them hooked to their TV screens. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Shruti leaving home after her breakup with Anuj Kapadia, only to return for the sake of Aadhya. Anuj once again apologises to Shruti for breaking her heart. In the upcoming episode, Anuj’s jealousy towards Anupamaa and Yashdeep’s growing bond becomes evident. Additionally, the presence of Shruti’s parents will bring added drama to the play starring Sudhanshu Pandey. Read along.

Anuj Kapadia Gets Jealous of Yashdeep’s Closeness with Anupamaa

Anuj finds himself in a dilemma in the upcoming episode. After Aadhya’s event, he is worried that if he thinks about or meets Anupamaa. That his daughter might make another mistake. Later, Anuj Kapadia meets with Yashdeep and Anu to discuss a professional commitment. The three of them are seated when the waiter brings three mugs of coffee. Yashdeep takes the first cup and passes it to Anu. Anuj becomes envious of Yashdeep’s affection for his ex-wife. He tells Yashdeep and Anu that he wants to renew their professional partnership and invites Spice N Chutney to run a food stall at his event.

Upon Anuj’s arrival at home, Aadhya greets him with overwhelming joy and embraces him. She shares with Anuj the news that Shruti’s parents are coming to kick-start the wedding preparations, including setting a date for the wedding. Anuj is surprised by Aadhya’s announcement.

Anupamaa Rescues Aadhya From Being Abducted

In the previous episode, it was witnessed Anu rescuing Aadhya and also confronted her when the young girl verbally abused her. Anu advises Aadhya that the world doesn’t revolve around her desires and urges her to behave like a child without interfering in adult matters. Anuj arrives to take Aadhya home, surprised by Anu’s instructions to do so. Anu also tells Anuj to make sure that their daughter understands she shouldn’t meddle in anyone’s romantic relationship. Anuj realizes that Aadhya’s misbehavior towards Anu has caused her angry reaction.

What are your thoughts on the presence of Shruti’s parents leading to Shruti and Anuj’s wedding? Will Anuj Kapadia address the growing closeness between Yashdeep and Anupamaa? Watch this space to get the latest update on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!.

