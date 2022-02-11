Anupamaa Big Twist, Episode February 11: The latest episode of Anupamaa shows how Anupama motivates Anuj Kapadia to not give up so easily in life. She encourages him and tells him that he can do whatever he wants, and not to get demotivated by what happened. She asks him to start afresh with her. All the buzz in today’s episode is on their live-in relationship as Vanraj creates an issue out of it. Anupama takes Anuj home and says ‘it’s our home’. Anuj refuses and tells her that he has friends and he can take their help, to which Anupama tells him that she will follow him wherever he goes. Hearing this, Anuj agrees to go with Anupama.Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia to Live Together, Vanraj Defames Her Again - Latest Episode Update

At the Kapadia office, Vanraj celebrates his success and says “Vanraj Shah is back”. At the Shah abode, Bapuji and Samar talk about the new drama Vanraj created. Samar tells Bapuji that because of Vanraj, Anuj lost everything. At the same time, Baa and Paritosh are talking in support of Vanraj and saying that Vanraj shouldn’t be blamed for whatever happened between Anuj and Malvika. On the other hand, Kavya is happy that Vanraj is not interested in Malvika and is just working on making his dreams come true. She is heard saying that she will do everything to win him back and she just needs a little bit of patience and understanding and even she can benefit from Malvika becoming the owner of the Kapadia empire. Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Nails Badhai Do’s Hook Step With Brother Vijay Ganguly- Watch

Once Vanraj reaches home, he tells Bapuji that Anuj and Anupama both are fine. He tells him that his so-called daughter will now be in a live-in relationship with Anuj. Baa asks Bapuji to bring Anupama home. Kinjal too decides to go with Samar and Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa Heartbreaking Twist: Anuj Kapadia Loses Everything, Not Anupama's Love Though!

Will Bapuji, Samar and Kinjal support Anupama? Watch this space for more updates!