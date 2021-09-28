Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa has become one of the most watched shows on TV. In the episode, you’ll see how Anupama has been enjoying her Mumbai work trip with business partner Anuj Kapadia. Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s show is making every possible thing to make sure the audience is glued to the TV screens. Thanks to Anuj Kapadia, Anupama’s dreams are slowly coming true and she tells him that she wants to fulfill such dreams of other women like her too. After landing in Mumbai, Anupama and Anuj attend meeting with officials. Anuj makes sure she herself explains her ideas to the employees. When the meeting gets over he takes him to the beach in an auto rickshaw. Anupama can’t contain her excitement at the beach as ahe becomes a little girl, plays with water and even writes her name on the sand.Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Leave Fans In Awe With Their Romantic Beach Walk, Call It 'Magical'

Anupama Fights With Goons in Mumbai, Becomes Heroine And Hero Of Her Own Story

When Anupama was having her own time, three guys come to rob her and before Anuj can come to help her, Anupamaa teaches them a lesson. Anupama is confident and can handle her own situations gracefully. Anuj is impressed to see how smartly Anupamaa acts in even the worse of situations. Anuj, who has feelings for Anupama, imagines taking a stroll at the beach with her and have cotton candy. Also Read - Anupamaa: Insecure Vanraj Follows Anupama And Anuj to Mumbai, Says ‘I am Not Over My Ex-Wife’

Anupama and Anuj have a great time together at the beach and all of a sudden they see Vanraj and kavya in front of them. They tell her that they have come to meet an ex-boss. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Romantic Beach Video Is Setting Relationship Goals, Fans Say 'Maza Aa Gaya'

Anuj Kapadia-Vanraj Get Into Physical Fight

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj gets offended after seeing Anupama patting Anuj’s back. Vanraj taunts Anupamaa for that, but Anupamaa doen’t take the shit and shuts him up by saying that she is no more his wife. Later, Vanraj gets into a fight with Anuj over Anupama.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.