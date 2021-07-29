Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly, and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show, Kavya will successfully manipulate Vanraj against Anupama. However, a massive twist awaits them.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Mansi Jain Gives 2-Stars To Vanraj's Cafe As Part Of Rakhi's Plan, Kinjal-Paritosh Move Out

Recently, we saw how a famous food critic visited Leela Ka Cafe to review the same. While the Shah family is excited and nervous about this review, the upcoming episode reveals that the food critic gives a bad review to his cafe with only two stars. Kavya blames Anupama for bad reviews, but Vanraj was quick to interrupt blaming Kavya for bad bad ratings. He mentioned that the food critic liked the food but has said that the owner of the cafe aka Kavya was irritating who kept on talking about her only.

Moreover, a vlogger's surprise visit to the cafe and positive reviews made the Shah family, except Kavya happy. Kavya feels that the vlogger was impressed with Anupama and not with the cafe. She then conveys the same to Vanraj and manipulates him against Anupama. Kavya tells Vanraj that he is becoming dependent on Anupama and asks him not to take help from him anymore. Kavya's words change Vanraj and he then humiliates Anupama. While Baa and Bapuji are shocked to see a sudden change in Vanraj, Anupama tells him that he could neither be a good husband nor a good friend.

However, a massive twist awaits them. A government official visits Vanraj’s cafe and tells him that the property tax of this place has not been paid for a number of years. He also adds that Rs 20 Lakh tax amount needs to be paid in a month or else Vanraj’s cafe and Anupama’s Dance Academy will be sealed.

What will happen next? Will this end Vanraj’s business? What will happen to Anupama’s Dance Academy?