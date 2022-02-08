Anupamaa written episode February 8, 2022: The recent episodes of Anupamaa show back-to-back drama as Malvika is against Anuj Kapadia because Vanraj influenced her against Anupama and Anuj. Vanraj is inching closer to get the entire Kapadia empire. Well, Anuj has given everything to Malvika including business, house. But Anupama is still trying to fix things between Anuj and Malvika. Anupama visits Vanraj’s cabin where Malvika is seen and asks Vanraj to leave as they both want to talk.Also Read - Anupamaa Episode February 7: Vanraj Crosses His Limits, Calls Anuj an ‘Orphan’

Anupama says ‘Ek Zor Se Thapad Padega’ to Malvika

Anupama tries to make Mukku aka Malvika realise that she has chosen a wrong path where Vanraj is using her. Anupama says Malvika is making a big mistake by not trusting her brother. Malvika is now seen using Vanraj Shah's words as that's the weapon he used to mind wash Mukku. When Anupama shows her the truth from her eyes, Malvika, asks her to get out. Anupama, in anger says 'you will get a tight slap' to Malvika. She is taken a back as this wasn't expected. Then Anupama says 'you must be feeling bad about it but imagine if I slap you in real'.

Anupama tells Malvika that though she has seen all the places in the world, she is currently blinded by what Vanraj has told her about Anuj. She tells Malvika everything in this world can change except Vanraj Shah. Malvika then argues that Vanraj is right this time and she knows him very well. Anupama does slow claps and tells Malvika that Vanraj's father has not been able to understand his true character till now, she was his wife for 26 years and even she doesn't know how he really is, in fact, even Kavya, with whom he has been in a relationship with for 9 years, doesn't know what kind of person he is, then how can she who just knows him for two months can comment what kind of person he is.

Vanraj panics as he doesn’t know what’s happening between Anupama and Malvika

Meanwhile, Vanraj panics thinking what Anupama and Malvika must be talking about. He imagines his future self-telling his present self that he won’t be able to succeed in life and his dreams will only be dreams. Vanraj then vows to make his dreams a reality.

Vanraj taunts Anuj by saying an orphan became a royalty

In between this, Anuj comes to meet Malvika and Anupama. Vanraj stops him at the door and mocks him to tell that an orphan became a royalty but because of his own stupidity he is back on the road. ‘Sadak mein wapas aake Mubarak ho’, says Vanraj. But Anuj replies that if he thinks he has become rich, he is mistaken, because he was rich when he had all his relationships, and most importantly, when he had Anupama.

In the upcoming episode we will see Anuj makes Malvika sign the ownership papers and tells her that entire Kapadia empire is now hers, he says ‘everything was yours since the very beginning’. Vanraj then taunts Anupama that she and Anuj have become beggars now.