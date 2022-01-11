Anupamaa, January 11 Episode: In the latest episode, the viewers recently saw the show taking up the topic of domestic violence and how a woman is asked to adjust despite being in so much pain and suffering. The audience recently saw how maturely Anupama was able to console Malvika aka Mukku after she broke down at Kapadia house ahead of New Year Party. As soon as Malvika sleeps, Anupama tells Anuj and Vanraj that domestic violence not only harms one physically but breaks an individual emotionally and mentally.Also Read - 'Why Whitewash Ravanraj?' Anupamaa Fans Upset After Makers Show 'Abuser' Vanraj Helping Anuj Kapadia in Domestic Violence Track

Anupama has a question for all the men especially her ex-husband Vanraj that why are women treated like punching bags? Vanraj, who was remembering all the pain that he gave Anupama, says that until unless men change, this social evil will still be there. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, makes the character of Vanraj realise that whatever he has done in past was not acceptable and till the time men won’t change their thinking, nothing will happen to improve the society. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Give Garba Twist To Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami, Aneri Vajani Calls Them 'Cutest'

Anupama then calls up Pakhi and apologises to her for not being there when she needed her the most. The Shah family realises that Anupama was in some big problem that’s why she couldn’t come at the party. Also Read - Anupamaa Places Her Hand on Anuj Kapadia to Calm Him; MaAn Fans in Tears After Malvika’s Domestic Violence Story | Big Update

Kavya leaves the Shah House

When Vanraj goes to Anupama and Anuj at the Kapadia House, Kavya asks Babuji why Vanraj is still there. To this, Bapuji asks her to keep quiet. Later, Vanraj comes home and finds a voice message from Kavya which said that she is leaving home for sometime to clear her thoughts. Vanraj informs Baa and Bapuji about it, but they tell him that they are already aware of it.

Anupama in tension to see Anuj and Vanraj going in a meeting together

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will see that Anupama is in tension. Vanraj tells Anuj that he is going for a meeting with investors , meanwhile Anuj asks Vanraj that he will be joining him which made the situation little awkward as Vanraj didn’t like it. Anupama thinks something is not right.

On the other side, in the upcoming episode, Anupama surprises Malvika by arranging a partyand Shahs also join them. They cheer Malvika by dancing to Chak De Saare Gham.

