The episode started with face-off between Anupama and Vanraj as he was seen talking to Malvika about how lonely he is and he tells her that he has put all his focus on his work. Vanraj tells Malvika that he respects that she trusts him so much and that he won't break it. They hold each other's hand and Anupama sees this. Vanraj then says that he will take care of Malvika from now and keep a tab on her medicines and therapies. Anupama scolds him that he is a father and should focus on his parenting. Vanraj, on the other hand said the kids have their mother and he will take care of Mukku.

In another segment of the episode, Anupama accidentally spills some tea on her hand and Malvika asks her if she is fine. She replies that she has gotten hurt once and now she will be careful. Anupama hints Mukku about Vanraj but she said she doesn't want to be careful. Then Anuj, Malvika, Anupama talk about Makar Sankranti celebrations at Shah house. Malvika is excited to learn kite flying from Vanraj. On the other hand, Anuj calls Anupama 'babu, shona', but her mind is somewhere else so she doesn't listen.

On the day of Makar Sankranti celebrations, Anupama gets ready in a beautiful yellow and red saree with red zari work blouse. She wore a gorgeous blue jwellery to compliment her look. As soon as Anuj saw his lady love, he said 'Chand se bhi pyara hai, chand ko khabar bhi na ho. Iss chand ko kisi ki nazar na lage' He takes out money from his pocket and wards off evil eye for her.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will allow Pakhi to go abroad for higher studies but Anupama refuses their decision. This leads to another argument between Anupamaa and Vanraj. To know what happens next, watch this space.