Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Paritosh realises his mistake and apologises to Anupama and Vanraj.Also Read - Anupamaa's Kinjal Aka Nidhi Shah Talks About How The Show Is Breaking Gender Stereotypes

Recently, we saw how Paritosh insulted Anupama rest of the family members. From Baa, Babuji and Mamaji to Nandini, Samar and Pakhi, he pointed out that they are all at fault. Furthermore, Paritosh leaves the Shah residence. Following this, Kinjal faces workplace molestation, but Anupama was quick to teach Dholakia a lesson and expose him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa Continues To Rule Top Spot, Indian Idol Finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi In Top 5 Too | Full List

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Paritosh decides to stay in the Shah residence for a day to celebrate Independence Day. The episode gives several glimpses of Paritosh feeling guilty about what he did and how he behaved with his mother. Even when Anupama and Samar were preparing sweets for Independence Day, Paritosh stood behind watching them but could not find the courage to come forth and talk to his mother. Later, Paritosh finally apologises to Anupama and Vanraj and hugs them. This has left Rakhi Dave shocked who then plans another evil plot. Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Anupama Along With Shah Family To Celebrate Independence Day In 'Unique Way' | See Pic

Rakhi already knows that Kavya is desperately looking for a job. She is also confident that Vanraj will never let Kavya work with her. Therefore, Rakhi Dave offers Kavya a job in her coaching center and lures her with ‘less work pressure and double salary’. Rakhi further asks Kavya to convince Vanraj and accept this job offer.

What will happen next? Will Rakhi Dave’s evil plan create some fresh trouble in the Shah family?

Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last ten weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.