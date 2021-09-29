Anupamaa Big Spoiler: Anupamaa’s today episode will witness a big twist as the audience will get to see physical fight between Vanraj Shah and Anuj Kapadia. We recently saw that Vanraj and Kavya came to Mumbai and it came as a shock to Anupama and Anuj. After seeing Anupama-Anuj’s happiness, Vanraj didn’t even leave an opportunity to taunt her at the beach and this upsets her a lot. As soon as they leave, Kavya shouts on Vanraj as his behaviour, jealousy is intolerable. Kavya explains that this will effect their future and Anuj won’t give them job.Also Read - Anupamaa: Makers Plan To Revamp Sudhanshu Pandey’s Character, Vanraj To Realise He Is In Love With Anupama?

So when Anuj asked Anupama if she is ok, she tells him she is not and also apologised for Vanraj’s behavior. Vanraj had asked Anupama to click a few lovey-dovey pictures with Anuj on a beach because he couldn’t see them getting close. Anupama is angry as Vanraj cannot see her happy. Also Read - Anupamaa Maha Episode: Anupama Takes Strong Vow Against Vanraj After His Fight With Anuj Kapadia

Later, Anupama and Anuj go to a restaurant to have food. Vanraj and Kavya also come in the same restaurant. While enjoying food, Anuj starts choking on the food, so Anupama pats on his back and Vanraj sees all this. He goes up to Anupama and tells her that she is maligning his family’s reputation by doing all this. Vanraj says, ‘Business class flying, beach pe ghumna and now candle night dinner, tumhari toh lottery lag gayi’. He continues saying when you were in Ahmedabad, you had shame, but here, nobody is there to keep a watch on you, so you’ll do whatever you’ll feel like. He went on to say that the college spark has turned into a full-fledged fire. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Gives Killer Expressions On 'Bholi Si Surat', Fans Ask 'Vanraj Mumbai Kyun Aaya?'

Anupama gives it back to jealous Vanraj

Anupama questions him that what rights he has on her to ask her such questions ‘Parayi aurat ke zindagi mein dhakal dere hain aap’. She says ‘I have accepted your wife and you cannot accept my friend’. She tells him that she was the one to keep their marriage together because she always kept quiet. Vanraj then admits that he is jealous of her friendship with Anuj ‘Jalan hoti hai mujhe, nahi honi chahiye jalan, but hoti hai jalan. Gussa aata hai mujhe’.

Vanraj shares his feelings for Anupama

Vanraj is happy with Kavya and loves her but he also accepts the fact they he cannot have the same relation and bond he had with Anupama. He reveals Kavya and he fights a lot and compares his first marriage life with Anupama where the two never fought. I have not moved on, infact you have moved on in life.

Meanwhile, at the restaurant, there are two boys who mix some vodka with juice for their friends but it accidentally goes to Anuj and Vanraj. The two get into fight.

Anuj Kapadia confesses his love for Anupama

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj and Anuj are drunk and they dance their hearts out. Later they engage in a conversation where Anuj confesses to Vanraj that he loves Anupamaa. Anuj says, ‘I Love Anupama’ and she listens their conversation.

