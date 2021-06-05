Mumbai: Star Plus’ Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows and in the upcoming episode, it will leave everyone shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Wears 10-Kilos Heavy Lehenga For Wedding Scene, Says 'It Was A Challenge To Carry'

For now, we have seen that Kavya and Vanraj are finally married after much chaos and drama. Following this, the Shahs left Vanraj and Kavya and decided to stay with Anupamaa instead. Even though Anupamaa is worried that the Shahs will have to live in a small room with her, the family assures that they are perfectly fine with it. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Tells Kavya That She Must 'Learn To Behave', How Will Kavya React To This?

In the episode that follows, we will see that Anupamaa and her family will play a game of dumb charades and just then Anupamaa faints. This comes at a time when Kavya has decorated her room for a romantic evening with Vanraj but all in vain. Anupama faints and Vanraj hears Samar shouting “Mummy”. He then pushes Kavya away and leaves to see Anupama. Vanraj then asks Samar to call Dr. Advait. They take her to a nearby hospital where Advait tells them that they need to take her for surgery immediately. We will also see Samar and Vanraj crying outside an operation theatre while Anupamaa struggles for life. Remember, Anupamaa is suffering from cancer which is at a critical stage. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj And Kavya Are Finally Married But Shahs Won't Live With Them Now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PR Team Prashant Golecha (@teamgolecha)

What will happen to Anupamaa now? Will she die? Well, that’s a twist only makers of the show can confirm.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.