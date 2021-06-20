Anupamaa: Star Plus show Anupamaa is ruling hearts and TRP charts for weeks now. Needless to say that apart from the show’s plot, what makes it entertaining is the amount of hard work put in by the makers and the cast – be it Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, or somebody else. Also Read - Sarabhai Series Finale: Rupali Ganguly Misses Monisha And Demands Reunion Episode | Viral Video

However, amid the success of the show reports of a rift between the show's lead Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey have now emerged. As per a report in serial gossip, there is 'cold war and groupism' on the sets of Anupamaa. The report claims that while Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale have become one group, the other includes Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne. Not just this, but when the promo of the show was released, Sudhanshu Pandey shared it but removed Rupali Ganguly from the tag list. However, there is no confirmation of the rift so far.

Talking about the show, Kavya is now married to Vanraj and is living with the Shahs. She is also struggling to make ends meet. Managing her job and household work was becoming too difficult for Kavya and therefore she hires a full-time maid (handling her too is becoming another task for Kavya). Meanwhile, desperate Vanraj has now taken up a job in a cafe and while Baa-Bapuji and Anupamaa expressed happiness over his decision, Kavya lashes out calling it a 'menial job'.

Anupamaa is also number one on the TRP list for the second consecutive week now.