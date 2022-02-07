Anupamaa Written Episode February 7: The Monday episode of Anupamaa opened with Anupama telling Anuj that she doesn’t support his decision. She tells him that he should have fought for his sister rather than giving up on her. To which Anuj replies that he is tired now and can’t fight with himself any more. Anupama then tells him that he has served everything to Vanraj and he won’t hesitate in using it now for his benefit. In the next segment, Vanraj stops Malvika from talking to Anuj. He tells her that her brother gave up on her but couldn’t break his partnership with Anupama and that this shows who is more important to him. Vanraj then calls Anuj a puppet played by Anupama as she is using him to get what she wants.Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Takes up ‘Kacha Badam’ Challenge, Watch Her Hook Steps in Viral Video

Then we see Anupama asking Anuj to talk to Malvika and sort things out before it’s too late. But Anuj doesn’t agree. At the Shah house, Baa and Bapuji are afraid about what must be happening in the office. Kavya is worried that if Anupama and Anuj break their partnership, she will become jobless once again. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Episode February 5: Anuj Kapadia Hands Over Entire Business to Malvika, Anupama Doesn’t Support Him

Meanwhile, Anupama talks to Malvika and tells her that she wants to talk to her alone. Vanraj then asks her to get out because the office doesn’t belong to her or her boyfriend (Anuj) anymore. He tells Malvika that Anupama is here to brainwash her. But Malvika asks him to leave them alone so that she can talk to Anupama. Also Read - Anupamaa February 4 Big Update: Anupama Leaves Anuj’s Partnership; Anuj to Take BIG Decision

In the upcoming episode we will see Vanraj taunts Anuj and tells him that an orphan became a royalty just by sheer luck and now he has lost everything. Meanwhile, Anupama tells Malvika that the person (Vanraj) who is supporting her now will be the one to throw her out.

What will happen next? Will Malvika change her mind? What this space for more updates!