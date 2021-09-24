Anupamaa Fame Alpana Buch Aka Baa Gives Insights on Interesting Developments in The Show

Anupamaa Interesting Development: Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Baa in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa, has won hearts. The audience loves how relatable her character is as a mother and mother-in-law. While seeing her shower love on Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) makes the audience’s heart melt, however, her biased behaviour towards Vanraj is disappointing quite often.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Spoiler: Anupama's Strong Words About 'Aurat Ki Maryada' Define Why Show Is TRP Queen

When asked Alpana, is maintaining the character difficult for her? She said, “Anupamaa is such a big success for the reason that its story and characters are very realistic. Audience can relate with the story and characters so well. An actor generally performs his character with full sincerity and dedication within the mould created by the writer and director. So I also do the same. We are lucky to have a wonderful creative team to guide us so to sustain our negative or positive screen image is very easy for us.” Also Read - Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion: Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly And Entire Cast Sing Title Track And Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Recently the show saw the entry of Anupamaa’s college friend and business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. Him coming into their lives was a big surprise to the Shahs and another shocker came when he offered Anupamaa to become his business partner in a new venture. Talking about it, Baa said, “The foundation of any show is a perfectly interesting storyline with twists and turns coming at the right moment. Anupamaa holds the same secret for its success. So this is one more amazing twist in the story which will take our show to a new height of success.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa Rules The Television as Always; Udaariyaan Joins The Race

“I am absolutely sure of fantastic response from our audience for this rollercoaster twist in our show. The sudden change in many characters will also add spice and curiosity,” Alpana added.

Alpana Buch Aka Baa reveals on some interesting developments

She said, “Well, I can only say without disclosing the content that some extremely interesting change.” Lastly, she thanked Rajan Shahi and his production houses Director’s Kut Productions (DKP) and Shahi Productions for giving her the opportunity.

“I owe my success to Director’s Kut and Rajan Shahi ji. God gives one such opportunity to every one which takes you to different heights and he gave me that opportunity in the form of DKP and Rajan ji. I thank them for considering me for this amazing role of Baa in Anupamaa,” Alpana concluded.