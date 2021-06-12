Mumbai: The recent episode of Anupamaa has won people’s hearts but the reason behind it is not Anupamaa, but Bapuji. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Father: I Have an Angel, I Call Him Pappa

Yes, Bapuji has taken a big step which is being largely appreciated by the viewers. The Shahs are now back to their home in Ahmedabad and Babuji has revealed that he has divided the house into three parts, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa. While this has left Kavya shocked, fans are in complete awe following Bapuji's decision. Several fans took to Twitter appreciating the move in the show. While one of the social media users wrote, 'This is why Anupamaa deserves to top TRP list,' another fan wrote, 'Bapuji ne toh dil jeet liya.' Take a look at some of the reactions by fans:

#Anupamaa Bapuji dil lelo…FIL ho toh aisa warna na ho pic.twitter.com/yXV74blW7f — AiRa (@aira_syed) June 12, 2021

Also Read - Anupamaa Mega Twist: Anupama-Kavya to Live Under Same Roof With Vanraj After Bapuji's Decision?

I was so impressed with bapuji until he asked Anupama to stay in the same house as vanraj-Kavya…like wtf? You just gave this big lecture on Adhikar and in the next moment took away Anupama’s adhikaar of living a life on her own terms #anupamaa — (@tellymaniac) June 12, 2021

Bapuji aapne to aaj dil jeet liya ❤❤ too good that’s why this serial deserve to be in no 1 #Anupamaa — ♫♪simi (@biologinjin) June 12, 2021

“Mardo ke hisse mein koi guilt nahi aata, toh auroto ke hissein mein kyun?” #Anupamaa — (@tellymaniac) June 12, 2021

Anupamaa has repeatedly been appreciated for presenting a bold and strong character, who, just like any other daily soap, does not week after discovering that her husband betrayed her, but decided to live an independent life. However, it will be interesting to see what will happen if Kavya and Anupamaa live under the same roof following Bapuji’s decision.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.