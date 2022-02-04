Anupamaa February 4 written episode: Today’s episode saw heartbroken moments from the show where Mukku aka Malvika was seen coming under Vanraj’s influence. She told Anuj that what all has he done for her? Mukku asked Anuj that whenever she fell in love, Anuj refused the relationship. Before getting married, Mukku was asked to break her relationship with her boyfriend as Anuj advised her and she did it. Then Mukku married the guy that Anuj asked her and she suffered a lot in that relationship and now he wants her to break her partnership with Vanraj. Anuj and Anupama are in shock to hear that Malvika getting influenced by Vanraj.Also Read - TRP Update Week 4: Anupamaa Tops The Charts Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains The Second Spot

In another segment we see Malvika telling Vanraj that her brother can do anything for her, to which Vanraj asks her if Anuj and Anupama will break their partnership for her. Anuj and Anupama are stunned by this. Vanraj then accuses Anupama that she took revenge from him because he left her for Kavya. Before Anupama could react, Vanraj asks Malvika if it’s his fault that she finds him. He asks her if he has ever tried to cross the line with her. He tells her that he is being punished because he is Anupama’s ex-husband. He then tells Malvika that he wishes her the best with Anuj and Anupama. Malvika tells Anuj that after a long time she met Vanraj who became her good friend, but Anuj once again asked her to break her friendship. She tells him that she left her love, her country and now Vanraj for him. She tells him that Vanraj is right, it’s a one-sided relationship here. She then tells Anuj now she won’t listen to him. Also Read - Anupamaa Separation Track: Mukku Demands Anuj Kapadia to Leave Anupama Following Vanraj's Evil Plans

Anupama then receives no reaction from Mukku so she decides to break the partnership and leave Anuj’s house as she doesn’t want to come in between brother and sister. Meanwhile, Vanraj waits for Mukku’s reaction as he knows she will get influenced and take a step. Malvika then sends a voice message to Vanraj saying that he was right. With a big smile on his face, Vanraj tells her that she shouldn’t fight with her brother for him, but she should be angry with the person who made Anuj do so. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Celebrate Anuj-Anupama's First-Ever Passionate Hug And 5 Months of #MaAn - Check Tweets

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anuj tells Anupama that he has decided something big and he wants her to support him. Once Vanraj reaches the office, he asks Malvika if she spoke to Anuj. She tells him that something big has happened. Well, what can it be?

