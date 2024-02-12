Home

Anupamaa Heartbreaking Update: Anuj Kapadia to Finally Move On as Anupamaa Asks Him to be With Shruti, #MaAn Fans Get Heart Broken

In the popular TV show Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia was desperate to meet Anupamaa, while she had other plans to part ways with him as he was looking forward to marry Shruti. Read along.

Mumbai: The TV show Anupamaa has captivated fans with its thrilling and fantastic episodes. However, the unexpected plot twists on the popular Hindi daily soap opera have left fans feeling saddened and let down. When Anuj, Shruti, and Aadya travelled to America, where Anupama lives fans held out hope for a romantic connection between Anuj and Anupama. Unfortunately, things were not going smoothly for the on-screen couple. Following a recent interaction between Anupama and Anuj, she advised him to focus on moving forward in his life and not dwell on thoughts of her. Here’s what Anupamaa had said to Anuj.

Anupamaa Clears Equation with Anuj, Asks Him To Move Forward In His Life

Fans on social media were furious when they realised that the on-screen couple, Anupamaa and Anuj couldn’t get back together. Anu also stated that as Anuj was already in a relationship with Shruti, things couldn’t have improved as he looked forward to marrying her. In the previous episode of the daily soap opera, Anuj initially thought of meeting Anupamaa secretively however, he then informs Shurti about meeting Anupaama.

Fans React To Anupaama’s Conversation with Anuj

Fans were shattered after witnessing that Anupamaa asked Anuj to part ways in life as he was looking forward to tying the knot with Shruti. Fans on social media got emotional knowing that the on-screen couple had to part ways on the daily soap opera. One user wrote, “The way she conceals her pain behind her smile is why people believe she’s not suffering. I trust in Waldo Emerson’s quote that says: “EVERY MINUTE SPENT ANGRY IS SIXTY SECONDS OF HAPPINESS WASTED (sic).” The second user wrote, “I think #Anupamaa also believes in it, which is why she smiles through her pain (sic).”

The third Anupaama fan remarked, “Anu has clearly stated her position on this relationship; she wants to end it and wants him to move on. Where does she find her escape in this situation, as you all say, when she has made it clear that she wants him to move forward? #Anupamaa (sic).”

The fourth user commented, “I’m watching yesterday’s #Anupamaa and it was really sad to see MaAn struggle to even begin a conversation. Their interactions were awkward and hesitant, avoiding facing what happened between them. I was hopeful at the start of their meeting, but I anticipate that what follows will be the complete opposite of what they need. So, I’m not feeling optimistic (sic).”

What are your thoughts about Anupamaa’s decision to move forward after drawing lines between her and Anuj? Watch this space to get the latest updates of the daily opera show Anupamaa!

