Anupamaa January 27 written episode: Today’s episode starts with Anuj and Anupama’s chemistry where the two are seen sleeping on the couch in their office cabin as they had to work late at night. They both take care of each other throughout the night and only wake up when Malvika comes in the morning. She brings fresh clothes for them and asks them to freshen up. Once she leaves, Anuj and Anupama talk about launching their restaurant on time and Anupama reveals that she is happy but worried at the same time. Anuj encourages her by saying that he is not at all worried because she is his partner.Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, January 26, Wednesday: Kavya Joins Anupama in Office, Mukku Calls Anuj 'Joru Ka Ghulam'

Vanraj and Mukku to fly Mumbai, This Irks Anupama And Kavya

We see, Kavya and Vanraj leave office together from the Shah house. Vanraj doesn’t like Kavya being with him. As he enters the conference room, he sees Anuj, Anupama and Malvika having their breakfast. Anupama offers him some sandwiches and tells him that she knows that he has not had his breakfast. Vanraj then taunts her by saying you come to know whether he had breakfast or not but you don’t know whom I want to be surrounded by. Anupama then tells him that she is not his baby sitter. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, January 25, Tuesday: Anupama-Kavya Team up Against Vanraj, Mukku Gets Influenced

Kavya joins them in the conference hall and seeing her Vanraj gets angrier. He tells Mukku that he thought over her idea of launching the restaurant in Mumbai and they can do it. Vanraj plans to leave Ahmedabad and fly to Mumbai with Malvika. This irks Anupama and Kavya. Anupama wants to share her opinion on this but Vanraj interrupts her by saying that Malvika doesn’t need a babysitter. Anupama tells them that before opening a restaurant in Mumbai they should launch one in Ahmedabad. As soon as Anuj agreed with Anupama, Malvika screames that he has already become a ‘joru ka Ghulam before wedding’. Vanraj takes all the benefit from this moment and asks Malvika to keep their personal and professional relationships separate. She agrees to him and tells everyone that ‘Raj and I will take our own decisions and will use a different conference room to discuss our meetings’. Also Read - Anupamaa Makar Sankranti Twist: Kavya Returns to Reprimand Vanraj For Insulting Nandini

After we see Vanraj and Malvika leaving the conference hall, Kavya also gets up from her seat in anger and leaves the meeting room. Anuj then says to Anupama their decision might be professional but it doesn’t seem that way. It is more of a personal reason now.

Vanraj calls Anupama and Kavya ‘Dogle’

Later, Malvika asks Vanraj to calm down. He tells her that fate always brings those people back to him whom he doesn’t want to see, like he didn’t know she was Anuj’s sister, then he had to share an office with Anupama and now Kavya is working with them. He tells her that Kavya emotionally blackmailed him and that’s how they got married, she caused a lot of problems in the family including becoming the owner of their house. He tells Malvika that people feel it’s always a woman who suffers but even men do suffer in a marriage but their sufferings are ignored. Malvika then tries to comfort him that Kavya needed a job and Anuj and Anupama just helped her. She further tells him that the situation might have been such that Kavya made poor choices. Vanraj obviously didn’t like what she said and left from there.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Vanraj in his old style sitting on a dining table chair straight in front of the entrance waiting for Kavya to return. Once Anupama and Kavya come back, he refers Kavya as ye aurat’ to which Anupama shouts on him that she has a name. Vanraj then taunts them how two sautans and arch-enemies have become best friends now ‘Parso ki sautan, kal ki dushman, aaj ki saheli?’