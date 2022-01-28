Anupamaa, January 28 Written Episode: Today’s episode shows a heated argument at the Shah house between Vanraj, Anupama and Kavya as Mr. Shah didn’t like his ex-wife (Anupama) offering help and job to his present wife (Kavya). Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini reunite after overlooking their conflicts. Kavya thanks Anupama for helping her get a job but asks her how she can get closer to Vanraj. Anupama tells her that she is not her babysitter and is not going to help her in their personal matters. As Anupama and Kavya reach home, Vanraj in his classic Vanraj Shah style waits for them to return. Once he sees Kavya and Anupama at the main door, he starts taunting about two sautans and enemies becoming friends. Vanraj tells the family that he feels suffocated in the office with Kavya and Anupama around him.Also Read - Anupamaa, January 27 Big Update: Vanraj Calls Kavya ‘Ye Aurat’, Questions Anupama on ‘Sautan-Saheli’ Bond

Anupama then slams Vanraj on being ‘bechara’ all the time. She says remember the times when he made life hell for her. Vanraj accuses Anupama and Kavya of not being able to accept that he is succeeding in life. Anupama then tells him that it’s not about his success and she has always supported his dreams and ambitions, but he can’t always seek sympathy. Kavya then stops Vanraj from blaming Anupama for anything and tells him that she only asked her for the job because she wanted to be near him. She tells him that though she might be a very bad woman, her intentions are not bad when it comes to Vanraj. Kavya then apologises to Anupamaa that she had to hear so much because of her. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, January 26, Wednesday: Kavya Joins Anupama in Office, Mukku Calls Anuj 'Joru Ka Ghulam'

We see Anupama saying sorry to Baa and Bapuji to forgive her as another drama has been created in Shah house. She tells them that the only way that both families can live peacefully is if Kavya and Vanraj reconcile. Anupama tells them it’s a risk, but it’s worth taking. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, January 25, Tuesday: Anupama-Kavya Team up Against Vanraj, Mukku Gets Influenced

Samar and Nandini re-unite, hug and make fun of each other. They patch up and accept that the both were at fault and patch up. At the same time, Vanraj is planning something really big which will leave Anupama in major shock. He challenges Anupama that something big will happen.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Malvika telling Anuj that if Vanraj is facing issues in the office, they will move to a new one. Anuj tells Anupama that he needs to do something about it, Anupama stops him and tells him not to do anything that would upset Malvika and make her go away.

To know what happens next, keep watching this space.