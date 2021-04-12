Mumbai: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, is one of the best and most-watched TV shows. The storyline and characters in Anupamaa have managed to keep viewers glued to their seats. In the show, Kavya is trying really hard to break Vanraj and Anupamaa’s relationship and she is the one who led their divorce. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty was asked how people/audience have reacted to her role. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Co-star Alpana Buch (Baa) And Nidhi Shah (Kinjal) Test COVID-19 Positive

As per the latest episode, Kavya is on a mission to end Vanraj and Anupamaa’s marriage. When SpotBoye asked the actor whether she is getting hate messages for her character, she revealed that she gets mixed messaged on social media. “I get mixed messages on social media, luckily I don’t receive any hate messages and the best part being, people tell me they love the way Kavya carries herself and how independent and strong she is as a woman. Women write to me that they love how Kavya reacts to every situation in such a realistic manner. Reading such amazing comments makes my day! Few people write comments saying they feel like a woman Kavya shouldn’t do the kind of things she’s doing, again that makes my day since that’s a part of my job! I get the best of both worlds! People are seeing my character exactly the way it has been written”, Madalsa said. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Tassnim Nerurkar Aka Kinjal's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19

Madalsa is enjoying playing Kavya’s character and mentioned that the has been also receiving warm feedbacks. “I would like to dedicate this to our writers and Rajan Shahi sir for bringing Kavya’s character beautifully on the screen. Kavya is a modern-day woman. Today women are coming out of their closets and expressing how they really feel. Unlike the previous times where they were oppressed. Now women are coming out as real as they are. Kavya is such a woman. What inspires me is the honesty and how the grit of the character and the conviction with which she carries herself and faces one and all.”