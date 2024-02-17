Home

Anupamaa Latest Update: Anupamaa Day Dreams About Reuniting with Anuj Kapadia, Aadhya Calls Mom Anu ‘Biggest Villain’

Anupamaa Update: In the recent episode, Anupamaa saw a dreadful dream where she saw Shruti blaming her for taking away Anuj Kapadia and Aadhya from her life. Aadhya on the other hand calls Anupamma the biggest villain in her life. Read long.

Anupama Latest Update: The popular Hindi daily soap opera Anupamaa, has kept the audience on the edge of its seat, in continuation with the previous episode where Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) witnessed Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) with her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) with each other. However, Shruti was deeply heartbroken thinking about the fact that Anupamaa and Anuj were in the mindset of reuniting together. In the latest episode, Anupamaa notices Shruti witnessing the equation between Anu and Anuj. Now Anupamaa is currently facing false perceptions about Shruti and Aadhya since the incident she witnessed. Read along.

Anupamaa Dreams of Taking Away Anuj Kapadia and Aadhya From Shruti

In the episode Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly witnessed an unusual dream where she saw how much distance Choti (Aadhya) kept from her. In the dream, Anupamaa also witnessed that Shruti blamed her for snatching away her fiance and Aadhya from her life. As Anupamaa’s dream continued she witnessed that Shruti was ready to give up her life, leaving Abu out of words. Later in her dream Aadhya arrives despite knowing the fact she despises her and lashes out at Anupamaa stating that she already took her mother Maya away from her and now it was Shruti who will be gone. Aadya also states that Anupamaa was the biggest villain in her life.

Aadhya Blames Anupamaa, Calls Her ‘The Biggest Villian’

Aadhya continues to have the same conversation with Anuj stating how Anupamaa was the reason behind losing her mother Maya, and now Shruti. Anu is facing the toughest time in her life. Vanraj is feeling anxious about Dimpy’s changing behavior in India because he is worried that she will take his grandson Ansh with her when she marries Titu.

Another significant concern for Vanraj is Adhik’s legal notice, as he is afraid that Adhik will take Ishaani away and Pakhi will be left alone. Baa then cautions Vanraj to cease harassing Adhik, warning that they may lose everything if Adhik takes serious action.

Later in the episode, Anupamaa is seen tensed when she meets Anuj Kapdia’s fiance Shruti. Later Anupamaa agrees to meet Shruti at Cafe Spice and Chutney. However, Shruti makes the situation tense when she asks Anuj Kapadia if Aadhya accepts Anupamma will they be getting back together or not?

Is Yashdeep Falling in Love with Anupamaa?

Fans have been giving mixed reactions about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s reunion after years. However, it is to be noted that, the daily soap opera show Anupamaa has yet again topped the TRP charts. In the previous episode of the daily show, Anupamaa sought closure from Anuj which made MaAn excited about their reunion. However, let’s not forget that the makers of the show could portray Yashdeep falling in love with Anupamaa which would create distance between Anuj and Anupamaa!

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa’s dream? Do you think Shruti would leave Anuj Kapadia for Anupamaa? Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates of the popular daily soap opera, Anupamma!

