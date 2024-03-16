Home

Anupamaa Latest Update: Paritosh Escapes From House, Anu Lashes Out At Vanraj and Baa, Is Yashdeep In Love?

In the latest episode of the Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa gets into an ugly verbal spat with Vanraj and Baa after knowing Paritosh is on the run. Does Yashdeep has a soft side for Anu? Read out to find interesting details.

Anupamaa New Update: In the latest episode of the popular daily soap Anupamaa, has been gaining popularity among its audience, with the unexpected situation of Anuj Kapadia informing Anupamaa the truth behind her arrest, she breaks down as soon as she finds out about Toshu’s hideous crime. In the latest episode of the daily soap, it was witnessed that Anupamaa wants his son to surrender himself to the police, on the other hand, Shruti shocks Anuj by telling her that she wants to move in with him in the US. Later in the episode, Vanraj hides his son from Anupamaa. Read along.

Anupamaa Wants Paritosh To Confront His Crine, Vanraj, and Baa Defend Toshu’s Action

At the start of the episode, Anupamaa was furious when she figured out that it was Paritosh who landed his mother behind bars. Being unforgivable, Anupamaa demands Paritosh confront the police and surrender himself. While Anu was lashing out at Toshu, he gave a reasonable explanation of what he did to save his daughter and his wife’s life. While Anupamaa was shocked to know that his son did a hideous crime to save his son, still she wanted to put his son in prison. Later in the episode, it was witnessed that Anupamaa didn’t want things to let go from Toshu. He further reveals that he intentionally puts a necklace worth of crore rupees in her mother’s handbag thinking that she may not get caught. While it didn’t matter in the first place for Anupamaa, for what his son did to save his family, it was his mistake in the first place while dealing with the brawlers.

Anu was seen, furiously lashing out at her son, Vanraj and Baa interrupted inbetween and told them to find a reasonable solution as to why Toshu could not go to prison. Anupamaa’s anger was flushing out at his son, she then told Vanraj to back off and tell Baa not to speak on his behalf as it was Anupamaa who went to the jail and none of them came to save her. After having an ugly verbal spat with his son, Anupamaa demands that Paritosh finally agree to confess, but on one condition that he wants to spend his time with his daughter in the evening and he will later surrender himself to the authorities.

Shruti Looks Forward To Marrying Anuj Kapadia, Puts Him Under Immense Pressure

While Anuj Kapadia rushes to India to look after her daughter Aadhya and Shruti. When Shruti’s health got better she met a lawyer who informed her about her parent’s property in India, Shruti on the other hand decided to move in with Anuj Kapadia, and she later mentioned that she wanted her name to be Shruti Anuj Kapadia from now on. While Anuj seemed tensed about the situation, Shruti decided to sell off her parent’s property as she assured herself of moving in with Anuj Kapadia and Aadhya.

Is Yashdeep In Love with Anupamaa?

As Anupamaa was working in the restaurant, she later recalled her moments with her son and couldn’t believe that Toshu might take some serious steps like these. On the other hand, Yashdeep notices Anupamaa’s distress and later consoles her by telling her that everything will be just fine. Returning from the restaurant, Anupamaa was ready to take Toshu to confront the police. Looking for him in the house, it later came to know that Paritosh had run away from the house. Anuapamaa notices a grim on Vanraj’s face and suspects him of letting Anuj run away. However, Kinjal comes clean that she didn’t see Toshu leaving but his clothes were not in the closet anymore.

Paritosh Runs Away From His House

Vanraj on the other hand was the key person in helping his son escape from the situation, while Paritosh was seen pleading to his father about the situation, he informs him that he will run away and he wants Vanraj to look after Kinjal and Pari until the matter settles down. Looking at his son’s terrible situation, Vanraj hands over some money to his son before he leaves and later says that he cannot compromise his son’s life once again.

Where do you think Toshu can hide his identity? What are your thoughts on Anupamaa’s finding about Paritosh? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!

