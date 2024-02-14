Home

Entertainment

Anupamaa Latest Update: Shruti Confronts Anuj Kapadia After Watching MaAn Together, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Anupamaa Latest Update: Shruti Confronts Anuj Kapadia After Watching MaAn Together, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Anupamaa latest update: The popular daily soap has gripped the audience to the television. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Shruti finds out about MaAn's conversation. Here's what happened next.

Anupamaa Latest Update: Shruti Confronts Anuj Kapadia After Watching MaAn Together, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Mumbai: The daily soap opera Anupamaa has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats with many unexpected twists and turns the popular Hindi show gripped the audience to their television. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj Kapadia at last the duo found some time to meet each other after waiting for five long years. As the episode continued, Anuj and Anupamaa were seen talking with each other, the duo was seen speaking about the drawback that had created barriers in their relationship. Anuj also looked for an explanation from Anupana regarding the decision to leave him. The duo continued their conversation and at the end, Anupama requested Anuj to keep a distance from her, the only reason being to live separate lives peacefully. Take a look at what happened next.

Trending Now

Shruti Sees Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia Together

The daily soap opera yet again witnessed another shocking incident where Shurti spots her fiance Anuj having a conversation with Anupama. Shruti was in shock when she saw Anupama and Anuj together but later she confronted her fiance about it. However, Anuj, who was heartbroken after meeting Anupmaa, had nothing to say. Shruti even asked him if he wanted to leave her. Take a look at what MaAn fans had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter)

You may like to read

Netizens Get Emotional After Witnessing Shurti’s Act In Daily Soap

Netizens were surprised to see this and took to their social media platforms to react. One user commented, “Shruti is responsible for her own heartbreak because she loved a man who could never love her, and she knew it from day one but was hoping that one day he would love her back. ‘This is love.’ Happy Valentine’s Day (sic).”

While the second user wrote, “Shruti is such a pure heart. Today, my heart went out too her. The way she calmly and maturely analyzed everything and didn’t blame either Anuj or Anupmaa. I wish the best for her and hope she finds happiness (crying emoji) (sic).

The third user wrote, “#AnujKapadia has always been crystal clear to Shruti about his feelings! Today too I loved how Anuj Kapadia didn’t flinch even for a second seeing Shruti watching everything.. The way he casually kept on holding #Anupamaa’s pallu even after S had come has my whole heart! (sic).”

The fourth user wrote, “Not Shruti saying she heard what Anuj said to #Anupamaa saw what she had to see and after connecting the dots she felt like an idiot but still went ahead to ask Anuj are u going to leave me, are you really leaving me? Isn’t she supposed to leave him after what she heard and saw? (sic).”

What are your thoughts about Anuj Kapadia’s fiance Shruti? Do you think what Anuj did was right?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.