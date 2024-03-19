Home

Anupamaa Latest Update: Shruti Delivers Shocking News To Anu On Her Birthday, Yasheep Runs Out Of Business, #MaAn Fans Ask ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai Yaha’

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Shruti shares her wedding card at Anu's birthday. Meanwhile Yashdeep hides the fact that he's running out of business. Read on to find out more.

Anupamaa New Update: The daily soap Anupama has gotten its audience’s attention since it was the birthday of Anupamaa. Yashdeep and Beeji decided to throw a surprise party for Anupamaa, While a lot was going on at the Spice and Chutney restaurant. Anupamaa was shocked to know that employees at the restaurant celebrated her birthday. In the previous episode, it was witnessed that Anuj Kapadia had called Anu to wish her, in continuation, again Anuj called the restaurant. Beeji on the other hand surprised Anupamaa with a small gift which shocked Anupamaa. While everyone was busy having a birthday bash Shruti along with Anuj Kapadia showed up at the party with another shocking news. Read along to find out.

Anuj Kapadia Makes a Special Visit To Yashdeep’s Restaurant

At the start of the episode, Anuj called Anupamaa but they didn’t share a word, Anupamaa was quick to notice that it was Anuj on the other side of the call, and before he could wish her, Anupamaa soon reacted by saying thank you to him. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia was still recalling the beautiful moments he spent with her ex-wife Anupamaa. While the two were busy lost in their past, an employee disconnected the call.

While Anupamaa was celebrating her birthday at Yashdeep’s restaurant, Baa along with Kinjal and Pari visited to spice and chutney. It was noticeable that Baa was quite irritated to see why people at Spice and Chutney were ready to celebrate Anupamaa’s birthday, Beeji also got a small surprise on Anu’s birthday. Jokingly poking at her two sons, failing to bring a beautiful daughter-in-law, Beeji stated that Anupamaa was still her daughter no matter what, Anu was in utter shock to notice that Beeji had gotten her gold bangles, looking at the surprise even Baa’s eyes were opened as she handed out few hundred dollars to Anu.

Meanwhile, Anu refused to take the gold bangles and she insisted that her love was more than enough, and in front of her love, her gift was too small. Agreeing to Anupamaa’s point Beeji took back the gold bangles she had gotten for Anu. Meanwhile, when Beeji and Anu got emotional, the employees encouraged Anu to stay strong and told her not to shed tears, especially on her birthday. Later, it was witnessed that Anu, Yashdeep, Baa, Beeji, Kinjal, and Pari were dancing at Anupamaa’s birthday bash.

Shruti Makes A Surprise Visit To Spice and Chutney

Anu had just gotten her mood back on track enjoying her birthday pash, meanwhile, Shruti makes a surprise visit to Spice and Chutney restaurant, along with Anuj Kapadia. Anu was in a state of shock knowing that Shruti had returned from India, and Anuj was not aware of the situation that Shruti might bring her to Yashdeep’s restaurant. Apart from wishing Anu on her birthday, Shruti had planned to share her ideas with Anupamaa, but Anuj insisted that it was not right to share matters. He was not aware of the fact that Shruti had bought her wedding card to give to Anupamaa on her birthday. When Shruti was explaining that she was getting married to AK, Anu broke down emotionally, another surprise, Shruti wanted from Anu was that she wanted her to take the catering business at the wedding of Anuj and Shruti. At the very end, she requested everyone to come as a family to the wedding ceremony. Baa, on the other hand, lashed out at Shruti and Anuj, told them that it wasn’t the right time to share the news, and insisted Anuj move on from his past.

Once Shruti and AK left, Anupamaa broke down in tears and recalled her past life with Anuj Kapadia, it is noticeable that Anupamaa couldn’t handle that Anuj Kapadia was marrying Shruti. Anu recalled her wedding with Anuj. On the other hand, Yashdeep steps forward to help Anupama to move forward in life. He insisted on sharing the pain and sorrow with him as Anu might feel good about the same. At the end of the episode, it was noticed that Yashdeep had taken a loan to run the business, while he didn’t inform anybody about repaying the amount, it was Beeji who discovered that Yashdeep was financially restrained.

Do you think Anupama would take the catering business at Shruti and Anuj’s wedding? Will Yashdeep shut down his restaurant? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Anupamaa!

