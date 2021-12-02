Anupamaa Massive Twist: Actor Aneri Vajani has confirmed her entry into the popular show Anupamaa. The actor’s character is yet to be revealed but many reports suggest that she will be seen playing the role of Anuj Kapadia’s ex in the story. Aneri spoke to ETimes and confirmed how she always wanted to team up with producer Rajan Shahi and this came as a great opportunity.Also Read - Anupamaa And Anuj Kapadia's Hot Romance Sets Internet on Fire, #MaAn Fans Call it 'Damn Sexy'

Aneri, who is known for shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Kali – Ek Punar Avatar among others, mentioned that she went to meet Shahi and signed the contract on the very same day. The actor said, “I went for a meeting with Mr Rajan Shahi and within an hour, he signed me for Anupamaa. We were quite keen to work together and I am glad it’s happening finally. In fact, I had auditioned for the lead role in his show, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. However, the deal failed to materialise and I bagged Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which again was a beautiful project. As they say, everything happens for the better.” Also Read - Anupamaa 1st December Wednesday Written Update: Baa Apologises to Anuj Kapadia, Anupama Understands His Shayari

As shown in the track these days, Anupama has started falling for Anuj a little more every day and Aneri’s entry as a woman from Anuj’s past is definitely going to add some required spice to the whole love story. Those who have been following the show for a long time now would remember how Anuj once talked about his one-night stands in an honest chat with Anupama at a temple. Looks like Aneri will be playing one of those women who had entered Anuj’s life as a casual affair in the past. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa To FINALLY Confess Her Love For Anuj, Kavya To Sell Shah House | 5 Major Spoilers

Are you excited about Aneri’s entry into Anupamaa? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!