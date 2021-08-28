Anupamaa Spoiler, August 28, 2021: Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupamaa saw the family’s outburst after Rakhi told them about the deal between her and Anupamaa. But Hansmukh stood up for Anupamaa and said that he was well aware of the deal. In fact, he even removed Rakhi’s nameplate from the door and said that Anupamaa has just mortgaged her side of the house to her, it’s not hers yet.Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Gaurav Khanna To Play Business Tycoon Anuj Kapadia, New Love Angle For Anupama?

Later we see an upset Dolly confiding in Sanjay that her family did not tell her about the problems they are going through. Also, Vanraj decides to pack his bag and leave but Kavya convinced him to stay because she fears Anupamaa might do something much worse in their absence. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: As Rakhi Dave Reveals Truth, Vanraj Accuses Anupama Of Ruining Their Lives

Kinjal Wants to Change Saas-Bahu’s Nok-Jhok in reality!

There should be no daughter-in-law in the world, who should bitch about her mother-in-law to her mother. Kinjal speaks to samar “Pehle maika-sasural ke issues ko hide karna padta tha, ab toh tumhare khadhoos bhai (Paritosh) ko bhi manage krna padta hai”. Also Read - Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Her 'Bikini' Photo, Makes a Sassy Tweet

Anupama and Vanraj argue in front of family, She Plans to Leave Shah House

Vanraj once again blames Anupamaa for getting everyone into another problem but this time she takes a stand for herself and tells him that she was not aware that she will become a victim of fraud. She said even she is allowed to make mistakes and she is trying to rectify it on her own, without anyone’s help and they should encourage her instead of demotivating her. She also tells them once she pays Rakhi all her money, she will leave the house.

Anupamaa Big Reveal: Anuj Kapadia Plans to Buy Their Karkhana in Rs. 5 Crore, Will Anupama Accept Deal?

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa and Vanraj get to know that someone called Anuj Kapadia is ready to pay Rs.5 Crore for their karkhana. Will Anupamaa accept the deal? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.