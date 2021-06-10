Mumbai: The Shahs are finally back to their home in Ahmedabad after a long stay in a wellness resort. Anupamaa, who has recovered after her surgery for ovarian cancer, is also back home. However, a massive twist awaits them. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Shahs Head Back To Ahmedabad But Will They Stay With Vanraj-Kavya Or Anupamaa?

With the return of the family to Ahmedabad, it is now unclear whether the Shahs will stay with Anupamaa or with Vanraj-Kavya. Remember, Anupamaa is already divorced from Vanraj and is now living separately. The Shahs too were living with Anupamaa in the resort as they 'cannot accept Kavya as their new daughter-in-law.'

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya is very excited to start her life as Mrs Vanraj Shah, but is still nervous about the family accepting her. On the other hand, Anupamaa too is aware that this is a new beginning for her as things in Ahmedabad will not remain the same. However, Once they reach Ahmedabad, as Vanraj and Kavya's wedding gift, Babuji names the house for them. But he later reveals that he has divided the house into three parts, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa. This will leave Kavya shocked.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. Will Kavya and Anupamaa live under the same roof following Bapuji’s decision? What will be Kavya’s next move?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.