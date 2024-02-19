Anupamaa New Episode Update: Shruti Calls Off Her Wedding With Anuj, MaAn Fans Suggest ‘Time To Move On..’

Home

Anupamaa Update: Spoiler Alert!, In the latest episode of Anupmaaa Shruti calls off her wedding with Anuj Kapadia. All this happened after she met Anu, Shruti was smart enough to realise the fact that Anu and Anju were still in love. Read along.

Anupamaa Latest Update: The popular Hindi daily soap opera Anupamaa has kept its audience on the edge. The daily soap has been rooting its audience between the trio of Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly, Anuj Kapadia portrayed by Gaurav Khanna, and Shruti played by Sukriti Kandpal. In the latest episode of the daily soap, Shruti, Anuj’s fiance, sought her equation with Anupamaa. However, it is to be noted that Anupamaa was the one neglecting to reunite with her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia. Earlier in the episode Anupamaa witnessed a dreadful dream where Shruti questioned the equation between Anu and Anuj, in the same dream she saw Aadhya blaming Anupamaa for her mother’s (Maya) demise and the fact that she despises her. Read along.

Shruti Figures About The Equation of Anupamaa with Anuj Kapadia

As Shruti and Anupamaa agreed to meet, Shruti clarified the equation she had with Anuj. After Anupamaa tells Shruti that Anuj is now a part of her past and Shruti is his present. Therefore Anu brought an end to their journey. But one important thing that struck Shruti’s mind was that Anupamaa was still in love with Anuj Kapadia, but they decided to part ways for the sake of their daughter.

Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Shruti Calls Off Wedding with Anuj Kapadia

Later in the episode, Shruti informs Anuj Kapadia that she has met Anupama and got to know about the equation between the two. Now Shruti clarified with Anuj Kapadia and decided to cancel her wedding with Anuj Kapadia. Also in the next episode, it is expected that Shruti will be leaving the house and Aadhya will be upset over the fact that Shruti will be leaving the house.

Netizens On Social Media Criticise Anupamaa For Taking Stand For Her Marriage- Check Reactions

Anupamaa fans were upset knowing the fact that Anupamaa chose to talk about her ex-husband and not about her present situation with Yashdeep. An X user commented, “Shruti already giving that Maya vibes feel. Thank God #Anupamaa Her concern should be Anuj and not about what and how was his past with her.. The only good thing about the whole conversation was # Anupamaa’s clear decision (sic).”

Shruti already giving that Maya vibes feel😵‍💫🤐

Thank God #Anupamaa

Her concerned should be anuj and not about what and how was his past with her..

Only good thing about whole conversation was #Anupamaa clear decision ♥️ pic.twitter.com/whlznGDXej — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 18, 2024

Another user wrote, “#Anupamaa: maine bahot kiya, sabke liye kiya….” Sorry sis, but if you couldn’t prioritise your relationships n value what made you happy, then only you r to be blamed. Shru made a good decision to cancel the wedding because Anuj shouldn’t be in another relationship right now (sic).”

The third user commented, “A new attempt at chai pe charcha but a miserably boring one. The entire convo btwn Anu and Shru was all about how #Anupamaa prioritised her ex husband, his wife, her adult kids and ex in laws, only to face rejection, right makers?! None of what she said she did was for AK n CA (sic).”

Yashdeep Expresses His Feelings To Anupamaa

One interesting twist that shocked the audience was when Yashdeep played by Vaquar Shaikh has been trying his best to express his feelings to Anupamaa. In the episode, Yashdeep tries expressing his emotions towards Anu. Now even MaAn fans expect Anuj and Anupamaa to move on with their lives and focus on her career.

